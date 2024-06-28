Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,999 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

