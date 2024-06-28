Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 544 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,764,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 425,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 113,749 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

PVAL stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.