Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,272,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $957,756,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $262.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.17. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.