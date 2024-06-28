Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0867 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

