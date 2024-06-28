Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
