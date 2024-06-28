Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 17,127 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

