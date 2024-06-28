Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,926 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

