Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 402 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 499,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,589,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $387.29 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.75, a PEG ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,675 shares of company stock worth $92,085,172 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

