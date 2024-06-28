Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 745 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $623.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $660.01 and its 200-day moving average is $643.09.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $630.43.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

