Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,828,000 after acquiring an additional 134,285 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $57.60 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.