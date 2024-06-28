Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):

6/15/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/10/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $245.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $195.00.

5/1/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $174.00 to $162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $257.75 billion, a PE ratio of 234.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

