Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 2,437 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after buying an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.36. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

