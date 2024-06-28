Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 212,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,000 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,857,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,039,000 after acquiring an additional 564,242 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of -1.40.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,218 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $91,692.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,265.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,668,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,218 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $91,692.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,422 shares in the company, valued at $968,265.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,373 shares of company stock valued at $36,940,260 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.