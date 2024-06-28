Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 138,600 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.68% of United States Oil Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USO. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 644.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $5,030,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

USO stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $60.87 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

