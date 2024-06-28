Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $75,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,488 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 204,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 158,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of RDY opened at $75.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RDY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

