Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.52% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 646,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 507,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57,708 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 47,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $114.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.70 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 38.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

