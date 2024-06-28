Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSGS opened at $189.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average of $184.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.40 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.