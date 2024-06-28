Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.22% of Radian Group worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,766,000 after buying an additional 74,782 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 137,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 92,641 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 617,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Radian Group stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

