Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,498 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ichor were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICHR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICHR

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.