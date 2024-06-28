Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 137,327 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 405.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137,327 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Up 1.9 %

VTR opened at $50.81 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

