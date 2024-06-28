Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 14,396 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.62% of UFP Technologies worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $257.67 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $270.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

UFP Technologies Company Profile



UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

