Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 274,052 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,052 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

