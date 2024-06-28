Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $9.57 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of EMCOR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,739,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 489.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $370.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.52 and a 1 year high of $401.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.78.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.