Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.96 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

