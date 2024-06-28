Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 378.09% from the company’s current price.

HOWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOWL opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Stories

