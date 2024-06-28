Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Short Interest Up 130.0% in June

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Westwing Group Price Performance
WTWGF stock opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a one year low of C$6.38 and a one year high of C$8.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.47.
Westwing Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westwing Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Westwing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.