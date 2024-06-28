Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Short Interest Up 130.0% in June

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Westwing Group Price Performance

WTWGF stock opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a one year low of C$6.38 and a one year high of C$8.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.47.

Westwing Group Company Profile

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

