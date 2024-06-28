WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 44.9% in June

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WH Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. WH Group has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

WH Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.5887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

