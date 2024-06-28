Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 4%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 274,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 782,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%. The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wheels Up Experience
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.