White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Director David D’onofrio Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director David D’onofrio acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

David D’onofrio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, David D’onofrio bought 50,000 shares of White Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

White Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:WGO opened at C$0.26 on Friday. White Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

About White Gold

White Gold ( CVE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

