Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wienerberger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WBRBY opened at $6.60 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Wienerberger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.1231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Wienerberger’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

