William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TransDigm Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.36. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s FY2024 earnings at $29.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDG. UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,410.13.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,288.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,300.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,181.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

