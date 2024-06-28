Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.53

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and traded as low as $22.46. Wilmar International shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 4,527 shares traded.

Wilmar International Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

