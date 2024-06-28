Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFCM opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.