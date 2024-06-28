WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 196.2% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of WKEY opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WISeKey International has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.96.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

