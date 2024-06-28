Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $274.50

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 274.50 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 272.43 ($3.46), with a volume of 127226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,142.86%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

