WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WONDF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. WonderFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
About WonderFi Technologies
