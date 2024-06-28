World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

World Moto, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. World Moto shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,719,900 shares traded.
World Moto Stock Performance
World Moto Company Profile
World Moto, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells moto-meter products and services primarily in Thailand. Its principal product is the moto-meter, which provides moto-taxi fare metering and other communication capabilities. The company also develops moto-meter related smartphone application, which connects directly to the moto-meter through a secure Bluetooth connection and can access real-time data from the moto-meter, and enables customers to view driver profiles and ratings before getting on a motorcycle taxi.
