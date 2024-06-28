Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Worldline Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. Worldline has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $20.08.
About Worldline
