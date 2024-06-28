WPP (LON:WPP) Given New GBX 990 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 998 ($12.66) to GBX 990 ($12.56) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 965.83 ($12.25).

LON WPP opened at GBX 733.80 ($9.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,338.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 878.60 ($11.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 798.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 763.64.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

