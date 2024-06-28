Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the May 31st total of 445,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Xilio Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 485,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $368,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,345,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Xilio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

XLO stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.07. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

