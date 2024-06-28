Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

YKLTY stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

