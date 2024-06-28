Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Down 74.0% in June

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,958,200 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 7,532,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamada Stock Performance

Yamada stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Yamada has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

