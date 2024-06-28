Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Down 74.0% in June

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,958,200 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 7,532,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yamada Stock Performance
Yamada stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Yamada has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.
About Yamada
