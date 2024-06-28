Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Trading Up 1.9 %

YAMCY stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

