Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 482.8% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

YZCAY opened at $18.47 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71.

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group are set to split on Wednesday, August 7th. The 1.3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Yankuang Energy Group Cuts Dividend

About Yankuang Energy Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

