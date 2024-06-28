Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

XEL opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.