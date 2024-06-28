Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Up 5.1 %

ZSHGY stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88.

Zhongsheng Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Zhongsheng Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

