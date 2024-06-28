ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZOZO stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

