ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ZOZO Price Performance
Shares of ZOZO stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.
ZOZO Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZOZO
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- What is Put Option Volume?
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.