1,000 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 765,618 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after buying an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,362,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,380 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Mplx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

