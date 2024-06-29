10,756 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,904,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,354,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
