11,365 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Tenaris Trading Up 2.2 %

Tenaris stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

